MSU Basketball

Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
Michigan State journalism major Maisy Nielsen looks at how her perceptions of female athletes have changed, now that she has a clearer look at…
Two student reporters that covered the men’s basketball team, Jayna Bardahl and Sara Tidwell, discuss their journey through a challenging year.A year ago,…
We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
On today's 'Throwback Thursday' we look back at the reaction five years ago this week, when the world lost music icon Prince. On today's 'Throwback…
Beloved MSU men's basketball player Joshua Langford has decided to stop playing the game of basketball. Hear why. Also, MSU guard Foster Loyer adds his…
We recap the amazing weekend that was the UCLA / Gonzaga Final Four matchup, as well as the NCAA women's basketball national championship between Arizona…
Today is THE day. MSU. UCLA. First Four. Listen here. On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the big NCAA Tournament First Four matchup…
It's official! The Michigan State men's basketball team has made it to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament. We talk about the First Four matchup against…
We dive into the full rebuild for the Detroit Lions, who have decided not to franchise tag receiver Kenny Golladay this week. On today's Current Sports…