N.J. Lawmakers Pass Bill To Extend Statute Of Limitations For Sex Abuse

By Joe Hernandez 39 minutes ago

Lawmakers in New Jersey passed a bill to extend the statute of limitations for sex abuse to when the victim is 55, or seven years after they realize their abuse. The governor has indicated support for the bill.