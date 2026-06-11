A BackStage Pass Christmas

Holiday music made in Michigan. Highlights include The Verve Pipe's new classic "Merrily Caroling," Thom Jayne's evocative "Silent Night," Huckleberry Groove's non-chipmunk take on "Christmas Don't be Late, the playful "Baby, It's Cold Outside," from Freddie Cunningham and Jen Sygit, Delilah DeWylde's wry "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy," and much more.