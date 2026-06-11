Chris Canas Encore

Detroit-based Chris Canas brings the blues with a homestyle feel to a new generation. Highlights: "Lover Set Me Free," featuring Angela Cottingham and the premiere of "Lonely Night in Georgia." In the band with Canas are Angela Cottingham, vocals; Kevin Schoepke, bass; Michael Scott, drums; and Chris Nordman, keyboards. Recorded at Michigan BluesFest 2015 in Lansing's historic Old Town district.