Donald Kinsey and the Dewaynes

Donald Kinsey, son of blues great Big Daddy Kinsey, brings a deeply rooted blues vibe to the stage with his infectious guitar playing and undeniable groove. Joining Kinsey are the Dewaynes featuring Craig “Griff” Griffith on harmonica and vocals. Together they jam to hits including “Got my Mojo Workin’” and “Hoochie Coochie Man.” Recorded at Michigan BluesFest 2015 in historic Old Town.