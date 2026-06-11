Donald Kinsey and the Dewaynes Encore

Back for an encore presentation, Donald Kinsey, son of blues great Big Daddy Kinsey, brings a deeply rooted blues vibe to the stage with his infectious guitar playing and undeniable groove. Joining Kinsey are the Dewaynes featuring Craig “Griff” Griffith on harmonica and vocals. Together they jam to “The Sky is Crying” and “Jamming.” Recorded at Michigan BluesFest 2015 historic Old Town.