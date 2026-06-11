Elliot Street Lunatic features selections from their latest CD, "Ghost Town Lullabies." Lush guitar tones and dreamy four-part harmonies transport you into the atmosphere. Recorded in peformance at Albert White Auditorium in East Lansing. Elliot Street Lunatic is Jason Marr, vocals/guitar; Eric Robins, guitar/vocals; Josh Debrabander, bass/vocals; and Caleb Knight, drums/vocals and James Gardin.