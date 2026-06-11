Good Cookies

Bandleader and drummer Mike Daniels brings together some of Michigan's most talented veteran players for a set of swinging, rocking, soulful blues. Includes "Messin' with the Kid" and "Bacon Fat." With Steve Pinckney, guitar; Doc Yankee, keyboards; Dave Dudt, keyboards, trombone; Mike Smalley, bass; Gary Clavette, sax. Recorded at Michigan BluesFest 2015 in Lansing's historic Old Town district.