Grand Rapids-based Grupo Ayé brings a high energy salsa influence to the 2015 Lansing JazzFest stage. Their infectious sound features brass, vocals, piano, bongos, drums, and more. Songs include: “Mama Kiyelele,” “Guajiro de Corazon,” and “Llego` la Banda.” Recorded at Lansing JazzFest 2015 in the capital city's historic Old Town district.