Groupo Aye Encore

Back for an encore, Grand Rapids-based Grupo Ayé brings even more high energy salsa influence to the 2015 Lansing JazzFest stage. Their infectious sound features brass, vocals, piano, bongos, drums, and more. Songs include: “Mama Guela,” “Cuarto de Tula,” and more. Recorded at Lansing JazzFest 2015 in the capital city's historic Old Town district.