H2 Quartet

Extras
Lighten your mood with electronic singer Tishmal and her song "Heavy."
Have a dance party in your living room with Michigan musician Tunde Olaniran
"Stuck at home with the family driving you crazy? Try being in a band with them!
Soothe your soul with the musical musings of Willy Tea Taylor
Chase away those clouds with Joe Hertler and the Rainow Seekers and their song "Old Love."
Feeling so isolated you could scream? Shout along with Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish
Remember when life was simpler? Hit "Rewind" with the electronic pop of SIAS.
Keep calm and remember "Everything...Everything is going be alright!"
Take a break with the soothing sounds of Jack & The Bones and their song "Sideshow."
Artist and activist Tunde Olanarian leads a high-energy show featuring dancers and choir.