Having a Ball: Best of Season 5

Featuring jazz, rock, funk, blues and more. Artists include Phil Denny, Mardra and Reggie Thomas with the Rodney Whitaker Quartet, Lowdown Brass Band, Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, Maurice Davis Quartet, Elliot Street Lunatic, The Hard Lessons, Simien the Whale, Kevin Nichols and Blue Tuesday, Big Llou and the Bluesville Revue, Mustard Plug, and Funktion.