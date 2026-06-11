Merrily Caroling: A BackStage Pass Christmas

Holiday classics new and old. Saginaw's Rusty Wright Band opens with the bluesy, "Santa's in Jail," and The Lash closes with "Run, Run Rudolph." In between: classics like "Away in a Manger," from The Mickeys, and "Silent Night" from Thom Jayne. Alt-rockers Bowery add "Kisses for Christmas" to the songbook, and a highlight is the title song, "Merrily Caroling," from The Verve Pipe. And much more.