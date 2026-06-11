The MSU Professors of Jazz

The BackStage Pass premiere episode featuring hard bop from jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker and colleagues from the College of Music at Michigan State University. Featuring Sunny Wilkinson, Diego Rivera, Randy Gelispie, Joe Gloss, Rick Roe and T.S. Galloway. Selections featured include Hop on Pop, Summer, A Heart Enflamed and a Soul Enchanted, Little Giant, You and I, Anthropology.