Mustard Plug

Ska-punk dance party music from Grand Rapids. Recorded live in performance at Albert White Auditorium in East Lansing. Featuring hot new tracks from the band's 2014 release, "Can't Contain It," and fan favorites reaching back to the 1992 debut, "Skapocalypse Now." The music with Jamaican roots picked up influences from British punk in the '80s and took off in the U.S. in the '90s.