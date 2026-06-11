Randy Gelispie Quartet

Classic jazz from drummer Randy Gilispie. Gelispie has performed with Wes Montgomery, Dinah Washington, Etta Jones, Joe Williams, Nancy Wilson, Dizzy Gillespie and Tommy Flanagan. Randy and his Quartet perform jazz standards to the delight of their enthusiastic audience. Featuring: Randy Gelispie, drums Fareed Haque, guitar Rodney Whitaker, double bass Rick Roe, piano