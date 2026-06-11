Contemporary bluesman Toronzo Cannon from Chicago performs the title track from his album, "John the Conquer Root," "Ti Ni Nee Ni Nu," and more. In the band with Cannon are Dave Forté, bass; Melvin "Pookie Styx" Carlisle, drums; and Luca Chiellini, keyboard. Recorded at Michigan BluesFest 2015 in Lansing's historic Old Town district.