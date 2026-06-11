Mixing indie, pop, and Americana, the Harmaleighs give a unique vocal harmonizing performance. Impressing national and international crowds, their song, "I Keep Ticking On," was featured in the 2018 French film Normande Nue. Recorded at WKAR's Studio A. Haley and Kaylee play "I keep Ticking On," "Lady Brain," "Hiraeth," and more from their albums Hiraeth and Pretty Picture, Dirty Brush.