Jesse Ray & the Carolina Catfish

With their blend of rock 'n' roll, blues, and punk, this duo continues to rock stages across the Midwest. Based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, their albums Gravedigger and Dead Man Walking were awarded the WYCE Jammie Award for "Best Roots/Revival Album" in 2014 and 2016. "Shakin' Feet," "Alright," and "The Road" are a few highlights of this performance at WKAR's Studio A.