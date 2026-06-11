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BackStage Pass

Joshua Davis

Season 8 Episode 801 | 56m 47s

Joshua Davis, Michigan-based singer/songwriter and 2016 finalist on NBC's The Voice, plays "Let Me In," "The Little Things," and more from his newest album, "The Way Back Home." Backing up Davis: Drew Howard, pedal steel guitar; Mike Lynch, keyboards; Dominic John Davis, bass; and Michael Shimmin, drums and percussion. Recorded March 2017 at WKAR Studio A on the Michigan State campus.

Aired: 09/14/17
BackStage Pass Season 10 is made possible with financial support from MSU Federal Credit Union and by viewers like you. Additional production support is provided by Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and MessageMakers.
Extras
Watch 4:10
BackStage Pass
Tunde Olaniran | Shelter In Place Playlist
Have a dance party in your living room with Michigan musician Tunde Olaniran
Clip: 4:10
Watch 4:49
BackStage Pass
Brother Elsey |Shelter In Place Playlist
"Stuck at home with the family driving you crazy? Try being in a band with them!
Clip: 4:49
Watch 6:33
BackStage Pass
Willy Tea Taylor | Shelter In Place Playlist
Soothe your soul with the musical musings of Willy Tea Taylor
Clip: 6:33
Watch 4:25
BackStage Pass
Tishmal | Shelter In Place Playlist
Lighten your mood with electronic singer Tishmal and her song "Heavy."
Clip: 4:25
Watch 5:28
BackStage Pass
Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers |Shelter In Place Playlist
Chase away those clouds with Joe Hertler and the Rainow Seekers and their song "Old Love."
Clip: 5:28
Watch 4:48
BackStage Pass
Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish |Shelter In Place Playlist
Feeling so isolated you could scream? Shout along with Jesse Ray & The Carolina Catfish
Clip: 4:48
Watch 5:14
BackStage Pass
SIAS | Shelter In Place Playlist
Remember when life was simpler? Hit "Rewind" with the electronic pop of SIAS.
Clip: 5:14
Watch 4:30
BackStage Pass
Mike Mains & The Branches | Shelter In Place Playlist
Keep calm and remember "Everything...Everything is going be alright!"
Clip: 4:30
BackStage Pass
Jack & The Bones | Shelter In Place Playlist
Take a break with the soothing sounds of Jack & The Bones and their song "Sideshow."
Clip: 4:55
Watch 56:46
BackStage Pass
1010 Tunde Olaniran
Artist and activist Tunde Olanarian leads a high-energy show featuring dancers and choir.
Episode: S10 E1010 | 56:46