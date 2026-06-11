Joshua Davis, Michigan-based singer/songwriter and 2016 finalist on NBC's The Voice, plays "Let Me In," "The Little Things," and more from his newest album, "The Way Back Home." Backing up Davis: Drew Howard, pedal steel guitar; Mike Lynch, keyboards; Dominic John Davis, bass; and Michael Shimmin, drums and percussion. Recorded March 2017 at WKAR Studio A on the Michigan State campus.