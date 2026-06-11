Luke Winslow-King, a classically trained blues/folk artist, won Best Blues Performer from Gambit Magazine and Best of New Orleans in 2015. Luke Winslow-King performs original songs such as, 'Trouble Don't Last Always' and 'Swing that Thing.' Having shared the stage with the likes of Roseanne Cash, Jack White, and Taj Mahal, Luke Winslow-King brings his world class performance to WKAR's Studio A.