One of West Michigan’s most sought-after acts, Outer Vibe features catchy pop and alternative rock music. Playing more than 100 shows a year, Outer Vibe has performed with groups like REO Speedwagon, The Tubes, and We The Kings. A band that lives by the mantra of “live life and play music fearlessly,” their performance features the hits “Hoka Hey,” “Million Dollar Smile,” and “Turn Me Up.”