Sister of Your Sunshine Vapor - TRAILER

Ahead: Based in Detroit, this guitar, bass, and drums trio revives the psychedelic rock of the 60s and delivers it to WKAR's Studio A. Their album Spectra Spirit rocked its way onto 18 "best of 2011" lists. Inspired by the passing of friends and a near death experience of their own, "See You in the Morning" and "Sky Greece" are highlights of the show. Other songs include "Victims" and "Black Mind.