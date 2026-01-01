Jack & The Bones - TRAILER

Ahead: Singing powerhouse Jack & The Bones feature reality show musicians Taylor John Williams and Amelia Hammer Harris bringing a taste of indie pop with “Hole in My Head,” “In the Pines,” and “Glass House,” and more. In 2014, Williams placed fifth on the The Voice, and in 2018, Harris, sung her way to the top 24 on American Idol. Now, this duo shares their story and talent with BackStage Pass.