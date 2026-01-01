Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers - TRAILER

Ahead: From piñatas to sword battles on stage, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers are known for their infectiously fun show. The group has earned the chance to play alongside Bon Iver, The National, and Vince Staples at the 2018 Mo Pop Festival. With their upbeat and groovy style the group performs, “Catalyst,” “Lonely,” and other funky favorites from WKAR’s Studio A.