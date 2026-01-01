Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials- TRAILER

Ahead: World-renowned Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials have been performing for nearly 30 years. Led by frontman Lil' Ed with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, this group is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets. The Chicago Sun-Times says, "Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials are the hottest purveyors of bottleneck boogie to come out of Chicago since Hound Dog Taylor."