Extras
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
From the sage to the hilarious, the characters of Grantchester always share their bits of wisdom.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.