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Grantchester

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Season 1 Episode 2 | 30s

In Episode 2, Sidney is upset by Amanda's recent engagement, until he is called upon to solve an evening of mysterious crimes. Grantchester Episode 2 airs Sunday, Jan. 25th, 2015 at a special time, 10pm ET, on MASTERPIECE on PBS. #GrantchesterPBS

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 4 Preview
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Preview: S11 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
Grantchester
Episode 4 Scene
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
Clip: S11 E4 | 1:06
Watch 2:53
Grantchester
Words of Wisdom
From the sage to the hilarious, the characters of Grantchester always share their bits of wisdom.
Clip: S11 | 2:53
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 3 Preview
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30