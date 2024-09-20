© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The Great American Recipe

Moveable Feasts

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 50s

Get ready to grab and go as the remaining seven cooks prepare handheld treats and the ultimate dish in outdoor dining. From picnics to tailgating to poolside, everyone has a delicious dish that tastes like sunshine and fun.

Aired: 07/14/22 | Expires: 06/17/24
Extras
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
