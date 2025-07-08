© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Follow talented home cooks from different regions of the country as they compete weekly with their most memorable recipes. In the final week, the top three home cooks vie for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.

Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Preview: S4 E4 | 0:30
Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • The Great American Recipe Season 4
  • The Great American Recipe Season 3
  • The Great American Recipe Season 2
  • The Great American Recipe Season 1
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Episode: S4 E6
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Episode: S4 E5
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
Episode: S4 E4
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Episode: S4 E3 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:34
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Episode 1
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
Episode: S4 E1 | 53:35
Watch 54:04
The Great American Recipe
The Grand Finale
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Episode: S3 E8 | 54:04
Watch 53:35
The Great American Recipe
Defining Firsts and Family
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
Episode: S3 E7 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
Outside the Comfort of Your Kitchen
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Episode: S3 E6 | 53:34
Watch 53:34
The Great American Recipe
A Celebration of Flavors
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:34
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 2 Preview
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
Preview: S4 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 3 Preview
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
Preview: S4 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 4 Preview
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 3:05
The Great American Recipe
Big Surprise in the Final Round
The final round of The Great American Recipe.
Clip: S1 E8 | 3:05
Watch 4:33
The Great American Recipe
Which Cooks Made The Final Round?
Who made it to the final round?
Clip: S1 E8 | 4:33
Watch 0:31
The Great American Recipe
Family Preview
Contestants make dishes inspired by their family.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:31
Watch 2:21
The Great American Recipe
Foos Eggrolls
Foo's famous eggrolls.
Clip: S1 E7 | 2:21
Watch 4:24
The Great American Recipe
Stuffed Seafood Showdown
Which seafood dish will come out on top?
Clip: S1 E7 | 4:24