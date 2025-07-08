Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
The Great American Recipe Season 4
-
The Great American Recipe Season 3
-
The Great American Recipe Season 2
-
The Great American Recipe Season 1
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
The home cooks step outside their comfort zones in two rounds of cooking.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
The Great American Recipe is back with eight of the best home cooks from across the United States.
The top three home cooks share their most treasured dishes in an unforgettable final round.
Watch the home cooks make a life-changing dish for a chance to earn a spot to compete in the finale.
The recipe swap challenge returns and the cooks share dishes for friends.
Join the party in the barn as the home cooks serve up their best celebratory meals.
Extras
The home cooks are back for week two, preparing dishes that show support and celebration.
The home cooks prepare freshly made bread dishes and fruity treats for the annual bake sale.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
The final round of The Great American Recipe.
Who made it to the final round?
Contestants make dishes inspired by their family.
Foo's famous eggrolls.
Which seafood dish will come out on top?