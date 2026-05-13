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Impact: Michigan

Social Media, Teens & Mental Health | Impact Michigan

Season 1 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Social media feeds are shaping what teens see every day — often in ways parents never realize. This episode explores growing concerns around algorithms, screen time, online safety, and teen mental health, featuring perspectives from families, researchers, and experts examining how digital platforms may be affecting kids and childhood.

Aired: 05/21/26

More about this episode

Impact: Michigan examines how social media affects teen mental health. Social media feeds shape what teens see every day, often beyond what parents realize. Growing concerns around algorithms, screen time, online safety, and teen mental health are prompting families, researchers and experts to examine how digital platforms may be affecting behavior, anxiety and childhood.

Joining Sheri Jones on the panel:
Jenny Radesky, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Division Director of Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics, University of Michigan Medical School; Dar Meshi, Associate Professor, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Michigan State University; Dr. Andrea Calabrese, Clinical Social Worker; Nancy Costello, Associate Clinical Professor, Michigan State University College of Law.

RESOURCES

To learn more, please visit:
Medline Plus – Teen Mental Health
The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

Subscribe and comment

at youtube.com/@wkarnews

Extras
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TRAILER | Impact: Michigan
SERIES PREMIERE Fri March 27 on WKAR TV in mid-Michigan | Bringing national issues home to Michigan. Hosted by Sheri Jones.
Preview: 0:30