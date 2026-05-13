Social Media, Teens & Mental Health | Impact Michigan

More about this episode

Impact: Michigan examines how social media affects teen mental health. Social media feeds shape what teens see every day, often beyond what parents realize. Growing concerns around algorithms, screen time, online safety, and teen mental health are prompting families, researchers and experts to examine how digital platforms may be affecting behavior, anxiety and childhood.

Joining Sheri Jones on the panel:

Jenny Radesky, M.D., Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Division Director of Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics, University of Michigan Medical School; Dar Meshi, Associate Professor, Department of Advertising and Public Relations, Michigan State University; Dr. Andrea Calabrese, Clinical Social Worker; Nancy Costello, Associate Clinical Professor, Michigan State University College of Law.