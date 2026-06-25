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PBS News Hour

U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after new Hormuz shutdown

Season 2026 Episode 131 | 8m 22s

A U.S. official confirmed to PBS News that Iran fired a drone that hit a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, and traffic through the strait has largely stopped. The strike came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Persian Gulf to try to reassure Arab allies that any agreement with Iran would protect their security. Nick Schifrin discussed more with Hussein Ibish.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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