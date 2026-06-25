June 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Walter Isaacson on what he calls 'The Greatest Sentence Ever Written'
Millions in Europe face extreme temperatures from record-breaking heatwave
News Wrap: During Gulf nations tour, Rubio stresses Strait of Hormuz must remain open
Trump scraps housing bill signing to pressure Senate GOP on SAVE Act
Anti-ICE protesters sentenced to decades in prison in latest crackdown on dissent
What's in the housing affordability bill that Trump refused to sign
Progressive victories signal mood of some Democratic voters ahead of midterms
Another top military commander resigns following clash with Hegseth
How the Trump administration is trying to reshape how elections are run
June 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode