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PBS News Hour

June 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 131 | 57m 46s

June 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/24/26 | Expires: 07/25/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Walter Isaacson on 'The Greatest Sentence Ever Written'
Walter Isaacson on what he calls 'The Greatest Sentence Ever Written'
Clip: S2026 E130 | 7:15
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Millions in Europe face record-breaking heat wave
Millions in Europe face extreme temperatures from record-breaking heatwave
Clip: S2026 E130 | 5:34
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rubio meeting leaders across three Gulf nations
News Wrap: During Gulf nations tour, Rubio stresses Strait of Hormuz must remain open
Clip: S2026 E130 | 5:37
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
Trump scraps housing bill signing to press GOP on SAVE Act
Trump scraps housing bill signing to pressure Senate GOP on SAVE Act
Clip: S2026 E130 | 5:01
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Anti-ICE protesters sentenced to decades in prison
Anti-ICE protesters sentenced to decades in prison in latest crackdown on dissent
Clip: S2026 E130 | 5:24
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
What's in the housing bill that Trump refused to sign
What's in the housing affordability bill that Trump refused to sign
Clip: S2026 E130 | 6:21
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Progressive victories signal mood of some Democratic voters
Progressive victories signal mood of some Democratic voters ahead of midterms
Clip: S2026 E130 | 6:13
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Top military commander resigns following clash with Hegseth
Another top military commander resigns following clash with Hegseth
Clip: S2026 E130 | 6:08
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
How Trump is trying to reshape how elections are run
How the Trump administration is trying to reshape how elections are run
Clip: S2026 E130 | 5:19
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E130 | 57:46