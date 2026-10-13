Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost

Extras
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
Saudi conflict with Houthis escalates with new strikes
Cuts to SNAP benefits push many Americans to seek help from food banks
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year
Former U.S. ambassador on Saudi Arabia's struggle to defend against Houthi attacks
Grandma Joy and Me' follows a grandmother and grandson's journey to every national park
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Riyadh airport closed after Houthi strikes that killed at least 13