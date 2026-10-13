Cuts to SNAP benefits push many to seek help from food banks

Extras
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Saudi conflict with Houthis escalates with new strikes
Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost
Grandma Joy and Me' follows a grandmother and grandson's journey to every national park
Former U.S. ambassador on Saudi Arabia's struggle to defend against Houthi attacks
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
In 'Blockers,' Michael Lewis highlights government workers who resisted DOGE