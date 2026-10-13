Ex-ambassador on Saudi struggle to defend against Houthis

Extras
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year
Grandma Joy and Me' follows a grandmother and grandson's journey to every national park
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
Cuts to SNAP benefits push many Americans to seek help from food banks
Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost
Saudi conflict with Houthis escalates with new strikes
October 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode