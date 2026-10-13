© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

'Grandma Joy and Me' follows journey to every national park

Season 2026 Episode 209 | 9m 17s

Eleven years ago, Brad Ryan took his grandmother, Joy, camping in the Smoky Mountains after hearing that she had never seen a mountain. That one trip to a national park turned into dozens, and “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip” took them to every one. Brad and Joy joined Geoff Bennett to discuss their book and their travels with Road Scholar, a nonprofit that organizes educational trips around the world.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
New White House press secretary announces Guilfoyle's exit
White House press secretary's debut brings news of Guilfoyle's exit
Clip: S2026 E209 | 4:49
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E209 | 57:46
Watch 3:28
PBS News Hour
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
What we know about Pope Leo's lung cancer and prognosis
Clip: S2026 E209 | 3:28
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
Trump Account expansion and new rules raise questions
Trump Accounts expand to millions of children, but new rules raise questions
Clip: S2026 E209 | 6:37
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
Saudi conflict with Houthis escalates with new strikes
Saudi conflict with Houthis escalates with new strikes
Clip: S2026 E209 | 3:41
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost
Climate change gives Swedish winemakers an unexpected boost
Clip: S2026 E209 | 7:37
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
Cuts to SNAP benefits push many to seek help from food banks
Cuts to SNAP benefits push many Americans to seek help from food banks
Clip: S2026 E209 | 5:12
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for academic year
News Wrap: Cornell bans fraternity parties for rest of academic year
Clip: S2026 E209 | 6:01
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Ex-ambassador on Saudi struggle to defend against Houthis
Former U.S. ambassador on Saudi Arabia's struggle to defend against Houthi attacks
Clip: S2026 E209 | 4:59
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on giving veterans a chance
A Brief But Spectacular take on translating military service into civilian life
Clip: S2026 E208 | 3:01