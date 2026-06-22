Scientist tracks melting glaciers for nearly half a century

Extras
June 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Two views on what the latest Iran talks mean for Lebanon and regional conflict
Vance touts progress in Iran talks as U.S. temporarily lifts oil sanctions
Starmer resigns as UK’s prime minister, succumbing to political pressure
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new rifts between Trump and GOP leaders over Iran
Music industry titan Clive Davis, who turned artists into stars across genres, dies at 94
Remembering the legacy of Alan Greenspan, 'maestro' of the U.S. economy
New Justice Department memo questions decades of protections for people with disabilities
News Wrap: Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction in Etan Patz case
Plagued by algae and peeling paint, Reflecting Pool set to undergo more repairs