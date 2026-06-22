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PBS News Hour

DOJ memo questions protections for people with disabilities

Season 2026 Episode 128 | 5m 49s

A recently released Justice Department memo questions decades of protections for Americans with disabilities. It’s the latest effort by the Trump administration to shift longstanding practices for the disability community, attempting to change services and policies. Ali Rogin speaks with Maria Town, president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, for more.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
June 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E128 | 57:46
Watch 3:40
PBS News Hour
UK’s Starmer resigns, succumbing to political pressure
Starmer resigns as UK’s prime minister, succumbing to political pressure
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Music industry titan and hitmaker Clive Davis dies at 94
Music industry titan Clive Davis, who turned artists into stars across genres, dies at 94
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PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP’s new rifts over Iran
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on new rifts between Trump and GOP leaders over Iran
Clip: S2026 E128 | 8:07
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What the Iran talks mean for Lebanon and regional conflict
Two views on what the latest Iran talks mean for Lebanon and regional conflict
Clip: S2026 E128 | 7:55
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Vance touts progress in Iran talks as U.S. temporarily lifts oil sanctions
Clip: S2026 E128 | 4:21
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The legacy of Alan Greenspan, 'maestro' of the U.S. economy
Remembering the legacy of Alan Greenspan, 'maestro' of the U.S. economy
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: SCOTUS reinstates murder conviction in Patz case
News Wrap: Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction in Etan Patz case
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Clip: S2026 E128 | 3:31
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PBS News Hour
Scientist tracks melting glaciers for nearly half a century
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Clip: S2026 E128 | 6:11