© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

Why school districts are limiting screen time for students

Season 2026 Episode 132 | 6m 05s

The nation’s second-largest school district imposed strict new limits on screen time for its roughly 400,000 students. The Los Angeles Unified School District policy is the latest example of a growing backlash against technology in classrooms nationwide. William Brangham discussed the new rules and the rationale behind them with Nick Melvoin, a member of the Los Angeles School Board.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
June 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E132 | 56:46
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Crews search for survivors in rubble after Venezuela quakes
Crews race to find survivors in mountains of rubble after Venezuela earthquakes
Clip: S2026 E132 | 4:46
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Heated games and rough plays spark controversy in WNBA
Heated games and rough foul against Caitlin Clark spark controversy in WNBA
Clip: S2026 E132 | 6:59
Watch 1:49
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes Iran after drones target cargo ship in strait
U.S. strikes Iran after drones target cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E132 | 1:49
Watch 2:18
PBS News Hour
Reporter in Caracas describes devastation in Venezuela
Reporter in Caracas describes earthquake destruction and response in Venezuela
Clip: S2026 E132 | 2:18
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Trump's TPS policy is a 'job killer,' Ohio Gov. DeWine says
Trump's TPS policy is a 'job killer' and bad for Ohio, Gov. DeWine says
Clip: S2026 E132 | 7:55
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Black Opera Project celebrates resilience a new generation
Black Opera Project celebrates resilience and richness of the Black American experience
Clip: S2026 E132 | 5:57
Watch 10:29
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on progressive Democrats winning
Brooks and Capehart on progressive Democrats winning primaries
Clip: S2026 E132 | 10:29
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty in classified info case
News Wrap: Bolton pleads guilty to retaining classified informationNEWS WRAP
Clip: S2026 E132 | 5:47
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after new Hormuz shutdown
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after latest Strait of Hormuz shutdown
Clip: S2026 E131 | 8:22