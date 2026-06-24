How Trump is trying to reshape how elections are run

Extras
June 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Walter Isaacson on what he calls 'The Greatest Sentence Ever Written'
News Wrap: During Gulf nations tour, Rubio stresses Strait of Hormuz must remain open
Trump scraps housing bill signing to pressure Senate GOP on SAVE Act
What's in the housing affordability bill that Trump refused to sign
Progressive victories signal mood of some Democratic voters ahead of midterms
Millions in Europe face extreme temperatures from record-breaking heatwave
Another top military commander resigns following clash with Hegseth
Anti-ICE protesters sentenced to decades in prison in latest crackdown on dissent
News Wrap: Supreme Court sides with Trump administration in deportations case