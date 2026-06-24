Trump scraps housing bill signing to press GOP on SAVE Act

Extras
Progressive victories signal mood of some Democratic voters ahead of midterms
Millions in Europe face extreme temperatures from record-breaking heatwave
Another top military commander resigns following clash with Hegseth
How the Trump administration is trying to reshape how elections are run
Anti-ICE protesters sentenced to decades in prison in latest crackdown on dissent
Walter Isaacson on what he calls 'The Greatest Sentence Ever Written'
News Wrap: During Gulf nations tour, Rubio stresses Strait of Hormuz must remain open
What's in the housing affordability bill that Trump refused to sign
June 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ex-Energy Secretary Moniz breaks down challenges of nuclear negotiations with Iran