PBS News Hour

April 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 91 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, mass firings begin at government health agencies, including people in key leadership positions. As the window narrows to find survivors of the Myanmar quake, aid groups warn of the overwhelming need for food, water and health care. Plus, how an effort to provide cheap rice to Haiti has made it difficult for the nation to produce its own.

Aired: 03/31/25 | Expires: 05/01/25
Watch 10:42
How efforts to send Haiti cheap rice made it hard for the nation to produce its own
Clip: S2025 E91 | 10:42
Watch 6:42
Professor explains why he's leaving Yale for Toronto as colleges react to Trump's threats
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:42
Watch 5:51
News Wrap: Bondi directs federal prosecutors to pursue death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Clip: S2025 E91 | 5:51
Watch 2:44
Businesses brace for Trump’s new tariffs while Senate Democrats try to push back
Clip: S2025 E91 | 2:44
Watch 4:27
Trump's pick to lead Joint Chiefs tells senators he would stay out of politics
Clip: S2025 E91 | 4:27
Watch 6:15
Library and museum support agency faces massive cuts after Trump order
Clip: S2025 E91 | 6:15
Watch 3:44
After quake, aid groups warn Myanmar has overwhelming need for food, water and health care
Clip: S2025 E91 | 3:44
Watch 7:03
The impact of private equity's expansion into health care
Clip: S2025 E91 | 7:03
Watch 4:13
Mass firings begin at government health agencies, including FDA, CDC and NIH
Clip: S2025 E91 | 4:13
Watch 9:34
After devastating earthquake in Myanmar, China filling vacuum left by USAID's absence
Clip: S2025 E90 | 9:34