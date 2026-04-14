April 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How Hungary’s vote to oust Viktor Orbán could have global implications
April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. begins Strait of Hormuz naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
Trump clashes with Pope Leo, who vows to continue speaking out against war
Mideast experts discuss how the U.S. blockade could pressure the Iranian regime
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's feud with Pope Leo
Swalwell resigning from Congress after sexual assault accusations
News Wrap: Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against WSJ for story on Epstein ties
Evan Shapiro and Geoff Bennett explore the future of media on 'Settle In'
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
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