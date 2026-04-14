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PBS News Hour

April 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 78 | 57m 46s

April 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/13/26 | Expires: 05/14/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:08
PBS News Hour
How the vote to oust Orbán could have global implications
How Hungary’s vote to oust Viktor Orbán could have global implications
Clip: S2026 E77 | 10:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E77 | 57:46
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
U.S. begins naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
U.S. begins Strait of Hormuz naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
Clip: S2026 E77 | 5:15
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo vows to continue speaking out after Trump clash
Trump clashes with Pope Leo, who vows to continue speaking out against war
Clip: S2026 E77 | 4:59
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
How the U.S. blockade could pressure the Iranian regime
Mideast experts discuss how the U.S. blockade could pressure the Iranian regime
Clip: S2026 E77 | 8:58
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump, Pope Leo feud
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's feud with Pope Leo
Clip: S2026 E77 | 8:48
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Rep. Swalwell resigning after sexual assault accusations
Swalwell resigning from Congress after sexual assault accusations
Clip: S2026 E77 | 7:52
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against WSJ
News Wrap: Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against WSJ for story on Epstein ties
Clip: S2026 E77 | 3:13
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
Evan Shapiro and Geoff Bennett on the future of media
Evan Shapiro and Geoff Bennett explore the future of media on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E77 | 3:39
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
Clip: S2026 E76 | 6:23

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