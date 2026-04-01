April 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on the cost of the Iran war and Trump's strategy
Candy makers quietly change recipes as climate change hits cocoa industry
Palestinians in occupied West Bank face growing violence from Israeli settlers
How U.S. forces conduct search and rescue for a downed combat crew
U.S. fighter jet shot down over Iran as strikes on infrastructure expand across Mideast
News Wrap: Trump seeking $1.5 trillion for military spending in new budget
What young Republicans are saying about Trump's handling of the Iran war
President Trump address to the nation — PBS News Special Report
What's next for the Justice Department after Bondi's firing