April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
UN official warns Strait of Hormuz dispute is disrupting global food supply
How much of Project 2025 has Trump enacted?
Why the Israeli and Lebanese governments accepted a ceasefire – and will Hezbollah abide?
Israel agrees to 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon as U.S. pushes for broader peace deal
Dave Chappelle on investing in his Ohio town and backing its local public radio station
Hampshire College closure highlights financial strain on small liberal arts schools
Tracking the Trump family’s business deals and profits in his 2nd term
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Pope warns of 'tyrants' spending billions on wars
April 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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