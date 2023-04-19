© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

April 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 109 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the NewsHour, the second-highest ranking House Democrat discusses her party's plans to fight for abortion access in the wake of controversial court rulings. The family of Tyre Nichols sues Memphis and the police they say are responsible for his death. Plus, a look at the lessons learned about home-grown extremism on the anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Aired: 04/18/23 | Expires: 05/19/23
April 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Tulsa faces reckoning over historical racism
Watch 14:54
PBS NewsHour
Tulsa faces reckoning over historical racism
Tulsa faces reckoning over historical racism as state law restricts how history is taught
Clip: S2023 E137 | 14:54
Comedian Leanne Morgan on her unusual road to success
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
Comedian Leanne Morgan on her unusual road to success
Comedian Leanne Morgan on her unusual road to success and new Netflix special
Clip: S2023 E137 | 7:21
Cambodian refugee's restaurant provides space to heal
Watch 3:05
PBS NewsHour
Cambodian refugee's restaurant provides space to heal
Cambodian refugee's restaurant provides space to heal and celebrate culture
Clip: S2023 E137 | 3:05
Data shows disparity in excess deaths among Black Americans
Watch 6:20
PBS NewsHour
Data shows disparity in excess deaths among Black Americans
Data shows massive disparity in excess deaths among Black Americans
Clip: S2023 E137 | 6:20
Deal allowing Ukraine to export grain extended
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
Deal allowing Ukraine to export grain extended
Deal allowing Ukraine to export grain extended, easing fears of worsening food shortages
Clip: S2023 E137 | 5:58
Appeals court hears arguments in mifepristone case
Watch 9:01
PBS NewsHour
Appeals court hears arguments in mifepristone case
Appeals court hears arguments in case over access to mifepristone
Clip: S2023 E137 | 9:01
News Wrap: Democrats, Republicans optimistic for debt deal
Watch 4:37
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Democrats, Republicans optimistic for debt deal
News Wrap: Democrats and Republicans express optimism on striking debt ceiling deal
Clip: S2023 E137 | 4:37
Episode 4 Scene
Watch 1:28
Tom Jones
Episode 4 Scene
After reuniting with her grandfather, Sophia has an announcement to make.
Clip: S2023 E4 | 1:28
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E137 | 57:46
MLK biography reveals new details about civil rights leader
Watch 8:34
PBS NewsHour
MLK biography reveals new details about civil rights leader
New MLK Jr. biography reveals civil rights leader was misquoted in criticism of Malcolm X
Clip: S2023 E136 | 8:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E137 | 57:46
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E136 | 57:46
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E135 | 57:46
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 14, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E134 | 26:45
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E133 | 26:45
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E132 | 56:45
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E131 | 57:46
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E130 | 57:46
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45