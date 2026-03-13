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PBS News Hour

March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 56 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, the war with Iran hits the two-week mark as all sides dig in and the death toll rises. The latest antisemitic attack, this time on a Michigan synagogue, highlights growing threats against the Jewish community. Plus, the Trump administration sends pregnant migrant girls to a Texas facility despite warnings that the shelter can't provide adequate care.

Aired: 03/12/26 | Expires: 04/12/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E55 | 57:46
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Iran’s leader vows retaliation on Gulf and oil supply
Iran’s new supreme leader vows continued retaliation across Gulf and oil routes
Clip: S2026 E55 | 5:14
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Synagogue attack, Virginia shooting renew security concerns
Synagogue attack and Old Dominion shooting renew security concerns in U.S.
Clip: S2026 E55 | 8:48
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on Iran war achievements and how it may end
Middle East analysts on what the Iran war has accomplished and how it might end
Clip: S2026 E55 | 8:41
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Who holds Congress accountable? A look at the invisible ethics system for lawmakers
A look at the invisible ethics system for Congress
Clip: S2026 E55 | 7:12
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Clip: S2026 E55 | 7:42
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Clip: S2026 E55 | 2:52
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate votes down measure to reopen DHS
News Wrap: Senate votes down measure to reopen Department of Homeland Security
Clip: S2026 E55 | 4:02
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E54 | 57:46
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Immigration crackdown sparks fear in people legally in U.S.
Minnesota immigration crackdown continues to spark fear among people in U.S. legally
Clip: S2026 E54 | 7:54