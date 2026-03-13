March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran’s new supreme leader vows continued retaliation across Gulf and oil routes
Synagogue attack and Old Dominion shooting renew security concerns in U.S.
Middle East analysts on what the Iran war has accomplished and how it might end
A look at the invisible ethics system for Congress
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
News Wrap: Senate votes down measure to reopen Department of Homeland Security
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Minnesota immigration crackdown continues to spark fear among people in U.S. legally