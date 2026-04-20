April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Brooks and Capehart on Trump and Vance clashing with Pope Leo
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ex-Kennedy Center staffer alleges chaos and cronyism under Trump leadership
One in three Americans forced to make financial sacrifices for health coverage
After weeks of fighting, ceasefire sparks cautious celebration in Lebanon
Timeline for Strait of Hormuz shipping recovery remains uncertain
News Wrap: Senate approves short-term renewal of FISA surveillance program
How Trump's recent actions are affecting his support among young voters
News Wrap: Pope warns of 'tyrants' spending billions on wars
Why the Israeli and Lebanese governments accepted a ceasefire – and will Hezbollah abide?
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