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PBS News Hour

April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 82 | 57m 46s

April 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/19/26 | Expires: 05/20/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:28
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump, Vance clashing with Pope Leo
Brooks and Capehart on Trump and Vance clashing with Pope Leo
Clip: S2026 E81 | 11:28
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E81 | 57:46
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
Ex-Kennedy Center staffer alleges cronyism under Trump
Ex-Kennedy Center staffer alleges chaos and cronyism under Trump leadership
Clip: S2026 E81 | 8:17
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
Many Americans making tradeoffs to afford health care
One in three Americans forced to make financial sacrifices for health coverage
Clip: S2026 E81 | 9:57
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire sparks cautious celebration in Lebanon
After weeks of fighting, ceasefire sparks cautious celebration in Lebanon
Clip: S2026 E81 | 7:22
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Timeline for Strait of Hormuz shipping recovery uncertain
Timeline for Strait of Hormuz shipping recovery remains uncertain
Clip: S2026 E81 | 5:26
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate approves short-term renewal of FISA
News Wrap: Senate approves short-term renewal of FISA surveillance program
Clip: S2026 E81 | 5:26
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
How Trump's actions are affecting support among young voters
How Trump's recent actions are affecting his support among young voters
Clip: S2026 E81 | 4:30
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pope warns of 'tyrants' spending billions on wars
News Wrap: Pope warns of 'tyrants' spending billions on wars
Clip: S2026 E80 | 6:52
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Will Hezbollah abide by Israel-Lebanon ceasefire?
Why the Israeli and Lebanese governments accepted a ceasefire – and will Hezbollah abide?
Clip: S2026 E80 | 4:45

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