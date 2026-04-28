April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: King Charles arrives in Washington for state visit
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Accused Correspondents' Dinner gunman charged with attempted assassination of Trump
New focus on autism fuels debate over splitting the spectrum
A look at health concerns as Roundup case reaches Supreme Court
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the growing risks of political violence
U.S.-Iran talks at impasse over nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz
Liz Landers and Lisa Desjardins describe chaos at Correspondents' Dinner shooting
April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode