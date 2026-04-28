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PBS News Hour

April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 88 | 57m 46s

April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/27/26 | Expires: 05/28/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: King Charles arrives in U.S. for state visit
News Wrap: King Charles arrives in Washington for state visit
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:45
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Clip: S2026 E87 | 7:55
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Accused gunman charged with attempted assassination of Trump
Accused Correspondents' Dinner gunman charged with attempted assassination of Trump
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:04
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
New focus on autism fuels debate over splitting the spectrum
New focus on autism fuels debate over splitting the spectrum
Clip: S2026 E87 | 9:33
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
The health concerns as Supreme Court hears Roundup case
A look at health concerns as Roundup case reaches Supreme Court
Clip: S2026 E87 | 6:33
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on risks of political violence
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the growing risks of political violence
Clip: S2026 E87 | 7:48
Watch 4:34
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Iran talks at impasse over nuclear program and Hormuz
U.S.-Iran talks at impasse over nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E87 | 4:34
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Reporters describe chaos at Correspondents' Dinner shooting
Liz Landers and Lisa Desjardins describe chaos at Correspondents' Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:37
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E87 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E86 | 57:46